Do You Really Need Professional Headshots?

"Headshots can definitely be expensive starting out, and in the beginning of one's career journey professional headshots may not be necessary or expected. However, there are some good workarounds for someone that needs a headshot but lacks the financial resources to hire a photographer," he says. "Many college campus career centers or job fairs may offer headshot services for free. For example, this year, SHRM offered conference attendees the opportunity to sign up for free headshots at the 2017 Talent Management Conference."