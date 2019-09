Do You Really Need Professional Headshots?

"When a candidate has decided on a dedicated career path and has an idea of how they plan to get there, it may be time for a professional headshot," says Chris Kenny, the senior communications specialist at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). "Career paths of course may change over time, but headshots are a way that employees and job seekers can brand themselves as serious, career-driven professionals. In other words, the investment into a personal headshot communicates, I'm not looking for a job. I'm looking to further my career.”