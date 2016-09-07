If you've got a Buffalo Exchange in your neighborhood, you know how much of a hit it can be...and at the same time, how much of a flop. The chain is a staple around college campuses and can be a reliable resource for trend-hungry students on a budget. But for every cheap score you come across, you've also probably experienced a trip that where you blow way too much money on things you never end up wearing. Even worse, when you try to take those duds back to Buffalo Exchange in hopes of selling them back, it all ends up in the "pass" pile.
On this episode of The Hunt, Kailee McKenzie shows you how to game the system.
