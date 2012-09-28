Simple, refined, and delicate Brvtvs' necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are wear-them-everyday pieces — but with serious edge. And that's all thanks to designer Caroline Ventura, who let us in on her amazing studio space for an exclusive tour. Indeed, her design aesthetic is emblematic of the way she runs her cool workshop — it's got personality without being too overbearing, it's comfortable but still somehow, well, designed. So, while we thought we were just crushing on her eye-catching wares, once we met the brilliant master behind the baubles, we fell in love with her masculine-meets-feminine style, her rustic space, and her make-it-by-hand design ethos, too. Click through for the exclusive tour, and get well-acquainted with one of our favorite NYC jewelry designers. Then, duh, click over to shops to snag your favorite Brvtvs pieces — before we do.
