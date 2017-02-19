This Is How To Wear Matte Brown Lipstick Like A Boss

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Of course, bold matte lipstick can be paired with anything — smoky eyes, cat eyes, halo eyes, you name it — but when we're short on time, we like to rock it with a sheer wash of shimmery shadow across the lids for a subtle contrast. Check out the video above to see how we're wearing deep brown color right now. Want to get the products after? We used MAC's Lip Liner in Bittersweet and Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick in Salem.
