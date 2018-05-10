Why Broccoli Sprouts Might Actually Be A Superfood

Broccoli sprout smoothie! I've been drinking around 125g fresh weight sprouts around 5 times a week. Broccoli sprouts contain up to 100 times more of the precursor to sulforaphane than mature broccoli. Sulforaphane crosses the blood-barrier and has profound effects on the brain...which I will be sharing with you all soon! #i'msoexcited #newvideo #broccolisprouts

A post shared by Dr. Rhonda Patrick (@foundmyfitness) on Sep 5, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT