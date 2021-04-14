7 Bright Nail Polish Shades For Your Next DIY Mani-Pedi

It's funny how the weather changes our color preferences. For five months out of the year, we're perfectly satisfied with wearing black from head to toe any time we leave the house. Then it's 60 degrees and sunny, and all we want are floral prints and magenta tones in our closet.
Our nail polish picks also tend to take a turn for the brighter once mid-April rolls around, — especially during this strange spring when most of us are still waiting to be fully vaccinated. So, ahead, we've rounded up the best bright polishes, according to seasoned nail pros. These shades won't leave you with a streaky finish and will have every fellow Trader Joe's shopper commenting, "Wow, that's bright." From cherry-red to fluorescent purple, you'll find your new favorite summer mani color in the guide, ahead.
