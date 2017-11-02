15 Chic Bridal Parties We Double-Tapped On Instagram

We know weddings are getting less traditional by the year, and that's just limited to switching up the standard rules, like the bride having to wear white — it's affecting bridesmaids, too. Luckily, that means a lot less one-dress-fits-all bridal parties, and no more pink and puffy-shouldered pieces that look straight out of your parents' photo albums. Instead, many bridal parties (of course, if the person getting married even chooses to have a bridal party at all), are going for more refined, laid-back looks: Some settle on color scheme or fabric and let the dresses vary from there, others are still a bit matchy-matchy (just, in a good way), and some are even all wearing white. (Seriously!)