Broke with boujee taste is an accurate way to describe my approach to skin care. I want the most effective ingredients — things that are good for my face (and the environment) — but I don’t want to spend an entire paycheck on cleanser and toner because, well, a girl’s got bills. Thankfully, that’s where companies like Brandless come in.
While there are tons of natural skin-care brands out there, Brandless is unique. Its direct-to-consumer model makes it possible to sell beauty products that are free of potentially harmful ingredients (over 400 to be exact) at super cheap prices. We’re talking nothing over $8 in the beauty section of its website.
Advertisement
Now, the Brandless beauty selection is expanding with new additions to its affordable assortment. The new wave of products includes an antioxidant-rich eye gel, new facial wipes, and vegan makeup brushes — and everything us under $10. So, you won't have to worry about emptying out your checking account. Skim through the steals, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 10
Tap this gel — which is packed with green tea, caffeine, and collagen — along your undereyes when you need to look like you actually spent time sleeping instead of watching Game of Thrones re-runs.
Shop This
2 of 10
Typically rose water spritzes are reserved for fancy spa brands. But this aloe and rosewater blend will revive dry skin and only set you back $5.
Advertisement
3 of 10
Vegan beauty isn't limited to just skin care. Brandless brushes are made from synthetic hairs and the wood handles are eco-friendly, according to the Forest Stewardship Council.
Shop This
4 of 10
Shop This
5 of 10
6 of 10
Shop This
7 of 10
The new wave of Brandless wipes are made with 100% plant-based fibers. This packet has witch hazel and tea tree oil to detoxify breakout-prone skin.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Pineapple and oatmeal extracts are infused in this wipe packet to exfoliate and reveal a bright complexion. Hear that? It's your pores begging for 'em.
9 of 10
10 of 10
The grapefruit extract and micellar water in these cloths will brighten your complexion and remove all traces of makeup. We're 100% keeping these in our gym bag to use when we work up a sweat after work.
Advertisement