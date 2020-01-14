Should Men Be Telling Women’s Stories Of Sexual Harassment? We Asked The Writer Of Bombshell

“Jay and I were little concerned about the male gaze component to the camera work up and down Margot's body in the scene with Roger, and particularly his breathing. There's a lingering there that could be easily read as being the very disease you purport to cure. Charlize was the one who was very much insistent on not cutting a frame, maintaining the tension, keeping that. So, usually it was stuff where she erred on the side of courage, complexity, and general ballsiness. There were moments — probably four or five — where Charlize stepped up and said, ‘No, we can have courage, we can do this. We can make this what it is.’ And that was important. Particularly at the end we're really, really trying to capture that this is a person whose deeply complicit in this, again, in this organization, and will never leave it, even though she's going to physically leave it, it's going to be in her DNA and she'll never be able to leave that. She was showing this, unconcerned about how that read to real Megyn or to the world at large.”

