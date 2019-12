One of the main problems critics have pointed out about Bombshell is that it's hard to see the women of a Fox in a sympathetic light. But maybe that's not the point. Maybe even unsympathetic women deserve not to be harassed by the likes of Ailes and Bill O'Reilly . That's just something to think about while you're sifting through the bios of the real-life men and women in this story, and the fictional ones based on real men and women who remained anonymous in the scandal.