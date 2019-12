Back in 2016, New York Magazine reported that Kelly told lawyers Ailes made non-consensual sexual advances toward her in 2006 when she was a young correspondent. Her decision to open up about the harassment eventually influenced her decision to leave Fox News in 2017, after more than 13 years as a star anchor at the right-leaning network. The movie chronicles the last few years of her long tenure at Fox, which included the beginnings and aftermath of her being subjected to public bullying from then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.