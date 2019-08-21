Charlize Theron Transforms Into Megyn Kelly In Tense Bombshell With Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman

It's only been three years since Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly came forward about the treatment they were receiving at Fox News under the late Roger Ailes. Still, it has been long enough for many more men to be called out for sexual harassment in the workplace, and for Hollywood to turn that hostile Fox News environment into a A-list movie.
Bombshell is one of many Ailes-focused works coming to screens this fall, but based on the first look teaser trailer, it sets itself apart from Showtime's mini-series The Loudest Voice. Although Bombshell is technically about Ailes (John Lithgow), we don't see him in the trailer at all. But we feel his presence, mostly through the hostile and tense interactions of three beautiful blonde women: Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and fictitious news producer Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie).
Without uttering a single word, Theron steals the minute-45 second long clip as Kelly — the movie's makeup department truly outdid itself, fully transforming the actress (who is not shy to full movie makeovers) into the extremely recognizable Kelly. We also get a glimpse of Kate McKinnon as an FNC producer, who watches all the women nervously enter the elevator for an awkward, ride down to, presumably, meet with Ailes.
The film, which was written by Charles Randolph and directed by Jay Roach, hits theaters this December.
