Can Charlize Theron Win An Oscar For Bombshell? Here’s Her Main Competition

Judy is a deeply average biopic, but Zellweger’s performance is exceptional. Taking place in the final months of Garland’s life, the movie follows her from Los Angeles, where she’s nearly homeless and scraping by, to a gig at London’s Talk of the Town club. It’s a last-ditch attempt to revive her waning career and save enough money for an upcoming custody battle. But the damage wrought by years of drug and alcohol abuse, not to mention a childhood spent under the scrutiny of abusive Hollywood executives, goes too deep. The power of Zelleweger’s performance is that she makes us root for Garland, cheer for her, even as we know she’s not going to make it. She allows us to dream and believe along with her, hoping for a future that never comes. It’s a delicate balance, and she toes the line with acrobatic grace.

