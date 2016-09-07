It used to be that the lazy girl's makeup routine consisted of a bit of tinted moisturizer and mascara. Nowadays, it's a bit of tinted moisturizer, mascara, a little highlighter — and a whole lot of brow.
We've said it a million times: Good brows can make a world of difference. But going bold can be intimidating — you never want to look like you've taken a Sharpie to 'em. That's why we've put together this 30-second guide to Instagram-worthy arches using products you probably already have in your kit.
Step 1: Brush your brows upward and outward using a clean spoolie.
Step 2: Apply a brow powder that matches your hair color with a flat, angled brush, focusing on the bottom line of the arch first.
Step 3: Brush more powder through the outer half to the tapered end of the brow.
The final step: Tap on concealer around the edges of the brows to emphasize them. Dab some highlighter on your cheekbones, and head out looking like Brooke Shields. Watch below for the full video tutorial.
