Floor-dragging hemlines. Comically disproportionate silhouettes. Too-low knee placements (see also: darts, and waistbands, and necklines). Rises so high, they span the entire length of your torso. Long coats that pool at the feet. These are just a few of the many, many sartorial challenges that petites face — but all of that is addressed in JCPenney’s latest fashion collaboration: Bold Elements x Ally Brooke, a collection done in partnership with the award-winning singer-songwriter (you might remember her from Fifth Harmony) that delivers petite-forward, fashion-fueled styles.
“At 5’0”, I know firsthand how often petite women are overlooked — and how difficult it can be to find fashion that fits. I wanted to work with JCPenney to break down those barriers in fashion and create a collection that fits and flatters all body types,” Brooke says. “What makes this collection so special is that it’s not straight-sized clothing that happens to offer petite, it’s petite clothing that happens to offer straight sizing. The difference is so apparent in the pieces.”
This thoughtful, considered approach to design that benefits *everyone* (from petites to straight size and plus size) is evident in all 29 pieces, but Brooke calls out two styles in particular: long trench coats and Bermuda shorts, saying “trend-forward fashion [like these] often aren’t realistic options for petites like me, but this collection offers stylish, proportional designs made for petite and plus-sized women.” Her other favorites include a top featuring a pattern of her actual lip print, along with the black blazer styled with the pinstripe pants. “Many people wear a combination of petite and standard sizes, and I love that you can mix and match styles and sizes to fit your own vibe — no alterations required.”
And to keep the big fashion energy going, JCPenney hosted an unforgettable event during New York Fashion Week to not only celebrate the launch of the Bold Elements x Ally Brooke collection, but also to announce the Petite Power List, which honors eight influential petite women, including Brooke, who are making waves in their industries: April Lockhart, an advocate for the disability community; Averie Bishop, a social activist and cofounder of the Tulong Foundation nonprofit; Shan Berries, CEO and founder of Shades by Shan Cosmetics; April Whitney, a certified personal trainer and founder of Petite PWR; Eli Rallo, a content creator and author of I Didn’t Know I Needed This; Imani Ellis, CEO and founder of CultureCon and The Creative Collective; and Armani Latimer, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who has embraced her alopecia and inspires others to do the same.
“I know that size means nothing when it comes to showing up in big ways and making an impact in life. [That’s why] I’m excited to work with JCPenney to announce the “Petite Power List,” Brooke says. “I’m so excited to help all women, but especially petites, find their big fashion energy.”
