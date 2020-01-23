While a layered haircut is never a bad idea — be it a feathered face frame or retro shag — this season, there's a noticeable swing the opposite direction to the blunt, no-frills cut.
According to industry pros, the single-length haircut is classically polished, makes hair look healthier, and is designed for versatility. Garren, celebrity stylist and co-founder of R+Co, says the trend is kind of a back-to-basics movement. "From short pixies to long cuts, the razor-sharp structure signifies a certain freedom from excess weight," he explains, adding that the fuss-free shape can then be styled any which way to add interest.
For proof of the blunt cut's trend spike, scroll through your 2020 style guide — organized in ascending order by length — and let it inspire you to go straight across at your next appointment.