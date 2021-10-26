Meet Blume: The Sister-Founded Wellness Brand To Have On Your Radar

We're living in a golden age of clean skin care. Honestly, there are almost too many brands vying for our attention via enticing Instagram ads, elevated packaging, and formulas that promise life-changing results. With so many tempting options, it can be hard to figure out what's worthwhile and what's a flash in the natural beauty pan. One startup that's actually setting itself apart (and popping up on shelves at stores like Madewell and Ulta Beauty) is Blume. Founded by sisters Taran and Bunny Ghatrora, Blume is out here demystifying everything from acne to period care. Its unique range of product offerings isn't the only thing that sets it apart. Campaign imagery and brand messaging encourage young folx to come as they are. In lieu of outdated maxims holding perfect, poreless skin as the unattainable ideal, Blume encourages a gentle approach to addressing breakouts with a focus on skin health.
To that end, Blume's skincare products are a tightly-edited bunch that spans an acne-friendly face oil to leave your skin gleaming to an aluminum-free deodorant with Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval. The rest of the lineup suggests a 360° approach to wellness: Organic tampons and pads offer affordable access to high-quality menstrual care products and conversation cards and a gratitude notepad encourages daily mindfulness. To stay true to its mission, the Toronto-based startup also donates a portion of proceeds from each sale goes to Days For Girls, an organization that provides access to menstrual care and education in over 144 countries worldwide.
Below, scope out the best products to try from the brand.
The newest product from Blume, Purge excess oil and dirt from your skin with this pink clay mask, perfect for getting brighter, clearer skin in a snap.
Yes, acne-prone skin can get down with face oils. This one is made with non-comedogenic ingredients and can be applied as a spot treatment or mixed into a moisturizer.
This lightweight cream cleanser won't irritate sensitive skin but instead gently whisks away impurities for clean, fresh skin.
Drench your skin in a hydrating hug of hyaluronic acid, aloe, and licorice root extract for your most luminous complexion yet.
Show B.O. the door with this natural deodorant stick fueled by probiotics and coconut and jojoba oils to nourish skin while actually doing, you know, what it needs to do.
