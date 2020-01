If You’re Bleeding During Sex, This Might Be Why

If you notice some bleeding during sex, particularly if you’re having rough sex or not using lube, you may have scraped your vagina. This can happen during penis-in-vagina sex, during fingering , and even during masturbation. "Most of the time, these scratches or cuts are very small and heal on their own within a few days. Very rarely, a scratch or cut inside of the vagina may need medical attention to help it heal and reduce the risk of an infection," June Gupta, MSN, WHNP-BC, associate director of medical standards at Planned Parenthood Federation of America , previously told Refinery29. To reduce the likelihood of this happening, next time, add lube