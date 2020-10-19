Through my friendship with Aria, I learned a lot about the landscape of survival for Black trans women in San Francisco. My role at Transgender Law Center was focused on trans equality on a national level. One of the things about being an activist and organizer is that you need to be rooted in what is happening wherever your feet are touching the soil. For me, it was important to our friendship, beyond our general love for each other and comradery. That was invaluable knowledge, to understand the difference for our people everywhere. I was coming from a Southern perspective, and being in space with her, learning from her experiences, comparing our notes of what it’s like to be ourselves and our journey to being ourselves and living in our power — it was invaluable information.

