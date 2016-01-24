You're Treating Your Black Slacks Like Cinderella

Black work slacks are the under-appreciated workhorses in your closet. You tolerate their existence despite the fact you heavily rely on them. If and when they slip up, they become intolerable. Face it: black slacks are Cinderella and you are the evil stepmother.
But Cinderella really, really wants to go to the ball. And she deserves to go, too — though black slacks are mostly worn to work for "business-casual" purposes, they provide the perfect foundation for a million other looks and occasions, too (of course, having the right pair is 90% of the battle). Click through to meet the fairy godmothers that'll help you take your black work slacks out of the 9-to-5 grind.
