Shop Your Next Bottle From These 10 Black-Owned Wine Companies

The Black Lives Matter movement is at the forefront of so many of our minds right now. However, it's important that we move forward from this moment in time with a plan to continue to support Black people in every field and, not only with our words, but also with our actions and dollars. Buying from Black-own businesses is crucial, and it's something that can be done no matter what you're looking to purchase, even a bottle of wine.
Ahead, we've highlighted several wineries, vineyards, cellars, and brands owned and operated by Black winemakers, winegrowers, sommeliers, and entrepreneurs. Ordering some of these wines for your next Zoom birthday party or after-work drink on the couch is a great way to support Black contributions to the wine industry and beyond.
