10 Black-Owned Products We Own & Love For Winter

Breakage. Ashy knees. Cracked lips. Frumpy outfits. Long ago, these four characteristics plagued the Black community during our annual transition into the depths of winter — then, everything changed with the introduction of some lovely self-care products.
Avatar references aside, in order to salvage our rocky relationship with the cold weather months, many of us in the melanated gang like to incorporate some extra TLC into our winter routines. And where better to stock up on such life-saving buys than Black-owned businesses?
Ahead, you'll find 10 tried and true Black-owned products personally vetted by Refinery29's Black community, and bonus: prepare to get the low down on each brand’s hard-working founder(s). We scouted out self-care candles, empowering sweatsuits, organic skincare bundles, and more winter-blues remedies made for us, by us. Whether you are in the market for some key winter essentials or want to add a few finishing touches to your cold-weather regimen, our Black Girl Winter Survival Guide is bound to push you in the right direction. Click through, cash in, and fear these frigid times no longer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.