Get Your Holiday Shopping Done With These Black-Owned Jewelry Brands

In Black culture, the significance of jewelry runs deep. Whether it’s larger-than-life hoops , liquid gold Cuban links , and vivacious rings complementing our outfits or intricately hand-beaded necklaces, vibrant Fulani earrings, and elegant gemstones adorning our skin, the symbolism is there. So, needless to say, these valuable, artisan-made jewels are the perfect gift to give this year if you’re dying to let someone know, “Hey, you mean a lot to me.”