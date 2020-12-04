Get Your Holiday Shopping Done With These Black-Owned Jewelry Brands

In Black culture, the significance of jewelry runs deep. Whether it’s larger-than-life hoops, liquid gold Cuban links, and vivacious rings complementing our outfits or intricately hand-beaded necklaces, vibrant Fulani earrings, and elegant gemstones adorning our skin, the symbolism is there. So, needless to say, these valuable, artisan-made jewels are the perfect gift to give this year if you’re dying to let someone know, “Hey, you mean a lot to me.”
Ahead, we plucked 11 Black-owned jewelry brands and designers with undeniable down-to-earth charm and detailed craftsmanship that gives their jewelry an extra special twinkle. Click through these upcoming icy slides and discover an online shop or two that will make the rest of your holiday shopping way too easy this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.