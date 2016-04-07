How To Pull Off Black Lipstick All Year Long

It may be spring, but the lip shade of the moment has nothing to do with timid neutrals or tulip pinks. It's edgier, more daring, and totally unexpected. Black lipstick is back, in a big way.
We saw the moody hue at some major shows this season (see: Marc Jacobs and Dior), and we predict it will soon be making its shadowy way to the streets as well. We understand the dark color can be a bit intimidating — unless you're RiRi, who's proven that black lips are appropriate for both the front row and the great outdoors.
To help inspire you, and to get you out of that makeup comfort zone, we've tapped experts from Dior and NARS for some tips and tricks for pulling off this hauntingly beautiful look.
We saw the moody hue at some major shows this season (see: Marc Jacobs and Dior), and we predict it will soon be making its shadowy way to the streets as well. We understand the dark color can be a bit intimidating — unless you're RiRi, who's proven that black lips are appropriate for both the front row and the great outdoors.
To help inspire you, and to get you out of that makeup comfort zone, we've tapped experts from Dior and NARS for some tips and tricks for pulling off this hauntingly beautiful look.