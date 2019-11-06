When You Get Dressed This Holiday Season, These Are The Top Two Things To Remember

For an ultra-sophisticated (and fun!) holiday color palette, look no further than — drumroll, please — black and gold. The rationale: Black is a foundational hue that works in any setting, while gold is associated with festivities and joyous occasions. Together, this combo is the perfect play between dark and light, somber and sparkly.
This winter, we recommend giving the aforementioned coupling a try with our favorite selects from Macy’s — from shimmering dresses to shiny suits. These are the outfits we've also featured on our weekly Shopping Wednesdays IG Stories series (yes, we're that obsessed). And once you give them a go, you won't be able to get enough either.