This Nigerian Makeup Artist Flew Over 5000 Miles For NYFW

It's not out of the ordinary to see a French or British artist leading the team backstage at NYFW (Pat McGrath from Britain and Tom Pecheux from France are both regulars), but Onakoya is the first Nigerian makeup artist to key a show in the U.S. And she was excited to break barriers as the lead artist at LaQuan Smith this season. But standing out in her field is nothing new for the makeup pro. In Nigeria, finding success as a makeup artist is seen as a pipe dream, and there are very few people who consider makeup artist as a viable career path. "People used to ask me, 'Apart from makeup, what else do you do?' And I would respond, 'Makeup.' Then, they'd ask me if it pays the bills," she says.