This Nigerian Makeup Artist Flew Over 5000 Miles For NYFW

But this Spring/Summer 2019 season was her time to shine. At LaQuan Smith, Onakoya created a subtle eye look that was all about the details . It featured a sharp black liner that broke into two lines outside of the lash line, while the rest of the face remained super natural, almost bare. This eye-catching look was planned with the designer, which Onakoya tells us is a much different approach than how it's done during Fashion Week in Nigeria . "Here [in the U.S.] everybody knows what they want. When I was working with LaQuan Smith, he wanted a specific look," she says. "But in Nigeria, I create the looks, and everybody just runs with it. Instead of having different venues and shows [like in New York], in Nigeria shows are in the same venue, so it's difficult to change looks."