Picking out special prezzies for your fam and gal pals can feel like a cake walk compared to finding the ideal gift for the special fella in your life. Socks aren't special enough; a tie feels too impersonal; booze is great but doesn't last long. So, what gives? Or better yet, what to give?
Our pick: A lovingly crafted artisan carryall that'll last forever, boost your guy's style quotient, and show just how much you care. We've long been big fans of Billykirk and all the heritage-heavy, leather-laden goodness associated with the brand, so we were pretty pumped to learn that local retail operation Mutiny is stocking the Everyday Tote in its online shop.
The unstructured, collapsible design makes it perfect for schlepping the essentials all day, every day (hence the name), and the durable waxed cotton finish means it won't be retired anytime soon. Add some handcrafted cred to the mix, and we'd say you've got a pretty awesome gift on your hands.
Advertisement