Billy Porter Wants You To Stop Waiting For Your Cinderella Moment

"I've had so many. I grew up impoverished in Pittsburgh, and the arts were my savior. I was a senior at a performing arts high school, and these two women got wind that I wanted to move to New York. They swooped in and essentially told me I had to study at Carnegie Mellon University, because that's what I needed to prepare for the work in my life. And they were right. With all this talk about opportunity and access, it took somebody white to tell me that I was a 12-minute ride away from one of the best drama schools in the world, and I had no idea. So that was an angelic moment for me."