The First Look At The Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Remake Is…Something

After being beat to the punch by an anonymous leak of the teaser, Amazon Studios released its first official trailer of Cinderella on Wednesday, June 30. In it, we're introduced to Ella (Cabello), who is an aspiring fashion designer in this iteration of the folk tale. She's got talent as big as her imagination, but making her dreams come true isn't easy, especially when her evil stepmother (Idina Menzel) is keeping her locked up in the house.