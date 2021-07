The First Look At The Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Remake Is…Something

The old expression "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" clearly doesn't apply when it comes to fairytales because Hollywood simply can't help but to put a new spin on almost all of the stories that we grew up with. The latest remake is another musical take on, this time starring pop singer Camila Cabello as the pauper-turned-princess, and the first look at the Amazon Studios film hints that this version of the Charles Perrault classic will be quite different from what we've seen before.