1. Resist the urge to ignore the news altogether. I don't think the solution is to take the ostrich approach and stick our heads in the sand. It's vital to understand how you exist in relation to the rest of humanity and to educate yourself as to how to be a better person, a better ally, and a better advocate. And, as Nina told me, a tiny bit of stress can actually be good. It can "help with cognitive function, making you more attentive and motivated. We basically think that for every individual there's a kind of optimal level of stress where too little can make you inattentive and too much can be destructive," she said. So, being a human and existing in the world means we are constantly on a quest to find this "optimal level of stress."