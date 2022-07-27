You Can Now Buy (& Return) These Best-Selling Ella Paradis Vibrators At Walmart

Attention Walmart shoppers: The mega-retailer, which has carved out a space for itself as a distributor of some of the business's best (and most affordable) sex toys, has added another best-selling brand to its roster: Ella Paradis's in-house brand Better Love.
For those unfamiliar with this line of incredible vibrators, you're going to want to get acquainted quickly. Our shopping data shows that R29 readers are huge fans, so if you've been waiting to make the purchase, consider this announcement your sign. Among the available toys at Walmart are the Instagram viral Tap Dancer, best-selling Mini Zip (which has sold over 100,000 units), and the No. 1 selling toy on EllaParadis.com, the Better Love Rabbit Lily. The options are plenty, so whether you're in the market for a clitoral stimulator, dual-stimulating couples vibrator, sucking vibrator, or a classic rabbit, you'll be able to find a perfect toy for you. Plus, with Walmart.com’s free delivery, shipping, and protection plans (you can get a full refund for up to 30 days), it's easier than usual to pull the trigger on a brand-new purchase. Below, check out the Better Love sex toys available at Walmart and shop with confidence.
This best-selling clitoral stimulator is one of R29 readers' favorites. Using unique TAPPLEASURE Technology, which supposedly mimics human touch, this 100% waterproof vibrator will take you on an extreme ride with its six different vibration patterns and speeds. Curious? Read more about why I called the Tap Dancer "a marathon runner."
Craving mind-blowing clitoral pleasure in the palm of your hand? This discreet vibrator from Better Love will get you there with its seven intense suction modes. It's no wonder this viral vibe has sold over 100,000 units to date. Plus, it's available at an unbeatable price at Walmart (under $10!).
Get maximum pleasure with the No. 1 best-selling toy on EllaParadis.com. This dual-stimulating vibrator hits your G-spot with its curved head and tickles your clit with its rabbit ears. Its 10 different vibration modes combined with super-soft, moldable silicone help achieve the perfect customizable pleasure for you.
Pleasure can be even more fun with a friend, and this couples' vibrator makes it easy. The dual-action, body-hugging design stimulates both you and your partner in all the right places. Plus, it's 100% waterproof, so you can take it into the bath, shower or pool for fun on the go.
This multi-functional massaging wand does it all. From nipple and clitoral stimulation to massaging out knots in your back and hips, this easy-to-use vibrator is an essential part of anyone's sex toy collection. Try out any of the 10 vibration speeds and patterns, and prepare to be impressed.
