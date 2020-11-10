6 Instructor-Approved Yoga Blocks (& Tips For Using Them)

Cute yoga mat? Rolled out. Soft leggings? Pulled on. Fave video workout? Queued up. All that's left to take your at-home yoga flow to the next level is investing in some key props — one of the most versatile ones being a block. You know, one of those medium-sized foam or cork bricks that you've probably seen at studios but may have not gotten up close and personal with (yet). To help get the yoga-block party started, we chatted with a few instructors for the scoop on which blocks to buy and how best to use them.
"I love using yoga blocks to safely enter a posture, whether it is new, advanced, or doesn't naturally support my body," Chicago-based instructor Riviera McCollum tells Refinery29. "Alignment is very important, but looks completely different on every single person — yoga blocks help bridge that gap to make yoga a little more accessible to everyone's unique and nuanced anatomy by bringing the floor closer and/or releasing tension to tight muscles." Click on ahead to discover the six top blocks that made the cut (according to the pros) plus more advice on how you can incorporate them into your own at-home practice.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.