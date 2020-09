16 Sturdy & Stylish Hiking Boots Online-Shoppers Swear By

When it comes to hiking boots, we don't go by looks alone (as much as we really, really want to). These performance-grade kicks need to hold up to a host of elements — rain , snow, sleet, mud, and more than a little sweat — while supporting our feet and ankles over oftentimes unpredictable terrain. So, when shopping for a pair, there are lots of boxes to check off: are they waterproof? Lightweight? Deeply treaded ? Equipped with enough cushioning for a day’s worth of comfy hoofing? And, finally, are they cute?!Given the sky-high standards required of this workhorse outdoor footwear , there are enough reviews to fill an encyclopedia of online feedback — and we combed them all in order to hunt down the hiking boots with enough bells and whistles to satisfy five-star requirements . In perusing the wares of brands like Merrell, Columbia, Keen, Hoka, and Teva, we looked out for the highest praise and enough R29-approved style points to help them stand out from the pack.Ahead, 16 such boots that are supportive AND stylish enough to satisfy the internet’s most exacting shoppers (and hikers).