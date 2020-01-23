Amazon’s Got Your Arms and Legs Covered (With Affordable, Winter-Friendly Dresses)

We’re at that point in the season where you’ve worn all of your sweaters to death, and your trusty black leggings are starting to sag like a past-its-prime Christmas tree. You just need one new dress to refresh the layers in your rotation and help you ride out the last few weeks of frigid temps and drab, Middle Earth-toned layers.
It’s a pretty big bonus if you can get that purchase out of the way with a single click the next time you’re filling your digital cart with an Instant Pot, a cute, trend-forward headband, or some Whitestrips. There’s really only one place where all the easy shopping stars align, but luckily it’s just as replete with winter-friendly dresses as it is with, say, double-sided body tape. So naturally, we hit Amazon in search of the perfect dress for mid-winter relief, and we’re pretty pleased with what we found. Click through to find a little respite from the cold — in the form of a friendly frock.
