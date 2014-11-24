As much as Thanksgiving is about the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy, it's also about the social gathering. Whether we're with friends celebrating a Friendsgiving or with family we haven't seen since this time last year, kicking back with a glass or two of wine is something we can fully get behind.
It's a holiday for feasting and relaxing and, I propose, drinking really great wine at an exceptional value.
And, any host, whether it's your mother or the neighbor in 5C, appreciates you bringing an extra bottle or two. You won't find anything basic or boring in the selection here, but you also won't have to break the bank, thanks in part to wine guru Mariel Goddu of Coeur Wine Co. and Tiffany Hoang of Colangelo & Partners, who didn't flinch when challenged with choosing reasonably priced wines that deliver on taste. Ahead, 20 delicious bottles that range from the perfect aperitif to the ideal dessert wine (and, yes, we did taste all of them, just to be sure). Oh, and any of these, we think, you could pair with the turkey-cranberry-stuffing sandwich you sneak in the middle of the night.