Wine lipstick is not unlike wine itself: It can be a bit intimidating to select, and it's better when paired correctly. Of course, in this case we're talking about lipliner or a fluttery lash, and not a properly aged cheese, but the similarities are still there. So consider us your lipstick sommelier, here to assist you in finding the perfect shade of the classic winter color.
To do this, we've tracked down some of our favorite wine-colored lipsticks from recent red carpets and tapped the makeup artists behind the looks for intel. From a deep, earthy Bordeaux on Kim K. to a light, Pinot noir-esque hue on Dakota Johnson, there is a red carpet-vetted shade for everyone.
Ahead, a flight...er, sampling of eight different wine-lipstick looks to peruse before you commit to the whole
bottle tube.