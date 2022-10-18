Meet Our Beauty Innovator Award Expert Panel
The Beauty Innovator Awards, Hair Edition
Endorsed by: Marquetta Breslin
"Indique has superb quality hair that I absolutely love. Its textures and customer service is amazing." — Breslin.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"I've never been lead astray by SL Virgin Hair — everything about it is giving easy to use, high-quality, and realistic." — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Brittney Ogike & Marquetta Breslin
“X-Pressions is a braider's dream! It has a beautiful shine when the braids are done, and when dipped, the ends hold the straight texture for the length of the style. This hair is beautiful and it's the only thing I use when I'm braiding hair." — Breslin.
Endorsed by: Brittney Ogike
"Not only does the ponytail look natural for textured hair, it’s also really full and easy to install. I love the styles, especially the extra long 30"." — Ogike.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"I never ever saw myself as a ponytail gurl until INH entered my life, and I truly will recommend it forever. There are so many texture options. You can literally be a different person any day of the week." — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Laura Rugetti & Brittney Ogike
"Outre’s style options are limitless. It has expensive high-end wigs and affordable wig styles all with amazing quality. This brand is a top seller at BEAUTYBEEZ because of the standard, price point and different styles available. It also has great color combinations." — Ogike.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"My first human hair wig was Mayvenn, and I love her so much. The hair is great quality and comes in a huge variety of styles. Plus, I really love the internal booking your install system." — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Brittney Ogike
"This line of products are perfectly created for wigs and extensions. It’s gentle, not too heavy, effective and has a nice scent. I love that you can use it on both human and synthetic hair." — Ogike.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"There aren't a ton of products for treating not only your extensions but your hair under your weave (other than Curls' Hair Under There, which is relatively new to the market). But Locks and Mane has pretty much all your wig, weave and extensions maintenance down pat." — Mitchell.
Honorable Mention: "It would be remiss not to give got2B Schwarzkopf's Glued Blasting Freeze Hair Spray and Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Hair Gel their flowers here. They are pivotal in the wig world, and a huge entry point for many in the space. — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Tamika Gibson
"The curls are always consistent and long lasting." — Gibson.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"An absolute must-have for me for hairstyles. Their crochet hair was a gateway to my hair experience." — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Brittney Ogike
"Celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright gets it right with her natural-looking lace closure and frontals due to the quality of the Swiss lace and human hair." — Ogike.
Endorsed by: Larry Sims & Tamika Gibson
"T3 has a variety of flat iron options and wand sizes for curling. Its temperature controls don’t burn out the hair and gives it a nice shine." — Sims.
Endorsed by: Marquetta Breslin & Brittney Ogike
"I always have one of these irons on me because they are so amazing. You can curl or straighten hair with these irons. Depending on which one you select, you may also be able to adjust the temperature, too. It's hands down my favorite tool to use!" — Breslin.
Endorsed by: Larry Sims & Tamika Gibson
"Bellami Hair extensions are best because they are very light and you can barely feel them." — Rugetti.
Endorsed by: Amanda Mitchell
"I've never tried tape-in extensions myself, so I had to outsource to my friend who gets them all the time. Before I could even finish my sentence, she had slammed her hand down and said 'GLAM SEAMLESS'. They're versatile, come in a ton of length and color varieties, and look beautiful and natural." — Mitchell.
Endorsed by: Laura Rugetti
"The brand has variations of many different clip ins. It has thicker ones and ones that are seamless." — Rugetti.
Endorsed by: Larry Sims
"I love the grip that the clips have and the amount of hair that comes on each clip." — Sims.
Endorsed by: Larry Sims
"Her wigs look incredibly realistic. They come ready-to-wear and glueless." — Sims.