Wi-Fi Game Weak? 10 Top-Rated Extenders That Can Give You A Boost

If you and your quarantine crew have to huddle around your router just to catch a wisp of Wi-Fi, then you probably need an extender. According to tech-support blog HelloTech, the most common culprit for a shoddy signal is actually the walls inside your living space — which can weaken or block connectivity depending on where your router is placed (and how far away from it you're setting up WFH-shop). Extenders don't create a new connection but instead are built to give your existing signal the extra boost it usually needs to spread the Wi-Fi love throughout your house.
But, which one should you buy? The perfect match mostly depends on the size of your space, the type of router you own, and how much money you're willing to shell out. It also depends on what issue you're looking to solve: people who are fed up fighting over "router rights" with their entire family don't necessarily need the same extender as someone who just wants to work outside in their backyard. Since there are many factors at play here (and I am by no means a certified-internet expert), I went straight to the most reputable sources: reviewers who have tested the non-buffering signal benefits IRL.
Don't waste time waiting on hold with your internet provider — instead, scroll into the ten top-rated extenders ahead that will make your weak Wi-Fi strong again.
