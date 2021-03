Whether you’re apprehensive about drinking straight from the tap or just have an affinity to water that’s been blessed by activated charcoal, having a filter at home is the way to go. We've rounded up everything from classic $30 Britas that get the job done to $500 museum-quality objets that also happen to possess filtration properties. In short, we’ve got options — and you should give yourself some time to soak in this thirst-quenching round-up. Get ready to find your filtered-water oasis ahead.