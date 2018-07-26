Ice cream — like french fries, pizza, or burgers — is a highly important (and therefore highly polarizing) food group. As children, most of us likely pledged firm allegiance to one of two classic flavors, making us either Team Chocolate or Team Vanilla. Regardless of which we pledged a lifetime of service to, we still take our ice cream-eating jobs just as seriously today; we're devoted to trying different takes on our chosen flavor, in search of our ultimate scoop.
Which is why we're revisiting vanilla's roots with a blind taste test of four popular store-bought brands. Whether you were brought up a Breyer's kid, empathize with Kylie Jenner as a Häagen-Dazs eater, find yourself more on Ben & Jerry's boat, or are a sophisticated Talenti gelato type, we've got each of those brands broken down ahead. From creamy texture to nostalgic taste, scroll on to see what qualities make these vanilla pints classic for eating straight out of the carton or serving with a side of pie.