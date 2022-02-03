10 Cute and Problem-Solving Gifts From Uncommon Goods

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Uncommon Goods — the wonderful website of cute, creative, weirdly specific, and surprisingly handy products — is officially our new favorite place on the internet. Let's just say after spending hours scrolling through everything the online marketplace has to offer, we’re now certified experts in the best and most creative cartables on the platform. (It’s all part of our ongoing quest to surface the most oddly useful products on the world wide web.)
From Excel-shortcut mugs to physical mute buttons, we’re giddily unveiling 10 items you didn't even know you needed but now definitely can’t live without. Even better, there's no need to open other tabs or even leave this article at all — you can add all of our recommendations to your cart right here, thanks to our on-site shopping feature. Now, ready your wallet and prepare to acquire some grin-inducing goods that will streamline your day-to-day with a smile.
A self-watering with propagation properties?! Yes, this 2-in-1 planter will make sure your home is covered in (probably) way too many plants. All there's to do is re-pot a mature plant in the terracotta, take up to three cuttings into the water-filled glass, and wait. Your senior plant lady status awaits.
2019-you would have never thought these Zoom meeting cards to be necessary, much less useful — but 2022-you knows better. We've all accepted our eternal-virtual-meeting-scape. No more spamming the chat with "you're on mute” — simply hold up the appropriate card to inform your work bestie that no one can hear her talking.
Do you keep nervously checking the little microphone icon over and over to make sure you really are on mute? This little physical mute button lights up red when you're on mute, and green when you're not, so you can safely talk gossip with your roommate or do the dishes during the presentation.
Reading after your hectic workday sounds nice and relaxing, but then the words on the page blend together and you can barely keep your eyes open. The next day, you forget exactly where in that paragraph you left off. This magnetic bookmark literally solves all your (literary) problems.
Why carry a separate beach chair when the backpack can be your chair? Whether you live in the beachfront tropics or you're daydreaming about summer vacation, this backpack-slash-recliner will mean one less thing to bring to the sandy coast.
No more having all your millions of wires all over the place, and never being able to find any of them when they're needed — from traveling to at-home organizing.
Say goodbye to googling the same Excel or Google Sheets shortcuts over and over again. This mug has all the need-to-know combos, and contains the coffee that will keep you focused on using them.
It's never just a pen. This 5-in-1 tool features a screwdriver, a stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, a ruler, and a pen with clip. There's really not much else you need.
Ever dream of having a super-streamled fridge, à la organization TikTok? These neodymium magnets will hold your space-gobbling bottles aloft, solving all of your "my fridge is too small" problems.
Unless you're extremely tired, sleeping in a car is not it. This designed-for-a-car pillow straps onto the seatbelt for a non-moving, comfy nap experience. Perfect for all those road trips you've got planned this year.
