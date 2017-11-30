5 Unique Travel Experiences Perfect For Twentysomethings

We're big advocates for solo travel, but seeing the world with a group of like-minded people is an equally enriching experience — albeit in a totally different way. Some places aren't meant to be seen alone, especially if you're trying to check as many places off your bucket list as possible on one single trip.
Tour operators have been around for a long time, but an increasing number of them are now catering to millennials who are after memorable experiences with as little logistical headache as possible. The itineraries typically cover meals, accommodation, and on-the-ground activities. The part that makes them truly appealing is the potential for lifelong friendships: You're pretty much guaranteed to meet an awesome travel buddy — or perhaps, even a special someone — on these trips.
Ahead, we rounded up five of the top tour operators in the business specializing in tours for explorers in their twenties and thirties.