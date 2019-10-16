7 Temporary Hair Colors That’ll Rinse Out After Halloween

We spend time on Instagram every season following the best stylists and saving beautiful dye jobs on our quest for the coolest techniques and trends. But Halloween is the one time of year when anything goes — especially when it comes to beauty.
Sure, you might have the perfect costume picked out, but what's a Megan Rapinoe outfit without the signature purple pixie to match? It's like being a leopard without the spots, or channeling Cardi B without a colorful wig. Your hair can totally transform your outfit — so if you really want to stand out among the party crowd, consider switching up your color.
Fret not if you fear commitment, because there are great temporary color formulas that you can pick up at the last minute. Each rinse-out formula ahead is a fun way to satisfy the crazy hair color urge you've been having... without having to wear a hat to work when the weekend is over.
