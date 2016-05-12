30 Fun & Useful Gadgets Under $30

At this point, you've probably come to expect that high tech means high price tags. But, that's not always the case.
While it's true that a great pair of stereo speakers or a MacBook can ring in at sums that would make anyone but the 1% flinch, there are also many fun — and totally useful — gadgets you can grab for less.
Among our favorites: a tiny flash for taking pro-quality smartphone photos, a paintbrush stylus for virtually painting on your tablet, and a portable blender for perfect summer smoothies.
Click through to see 30 of our favorite gadgets you can grab for under $30.
