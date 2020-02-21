6 Tea Tree Shampoos To Try For A Balanced, Happy Scalp

You've probably heard of tea tree as an alternative to acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, but if you've noticed the essential oil finding its way into shampoos and scalp treatments, then you've picked up on what's poised to become the next big thing when it comes to treating flakes and itchiness.
"Tea tree oil is commonly used in skin care because it has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial benefits," says dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. "We know that dandruff is caused by skin inflammation that results from high levels of yeast on the skin. Tea tree oil can help reduce levels of that yeast, and subsequently reduce inflammation and scalp flaking."
If you're ready to say goodbye to scalp concerns and hello to healthy, shiny strands, get familiar with the six tea tree shampoos ahead.
