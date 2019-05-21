I Tried The Ordinary's $12 Face Mask — & It's Perfect For Acne-Prone Skin

The product won't actually hit the market until the end of the month, but a tiny lab sample would do in the meantime for this huge fan. When I twisted off the lid (the final formula will come in a tube), I was surprised to find that the mask was jet black, whereas most of the salicylic acid-based treatments I've tried have been clear gel formulas. The color here is thanks to the other oil- and grime-busting ingredients, like charcoal and clays, that the mask is souped up with. Unlike any other acne mask I've tried, the texture is jelly-like, but it dried down quickly as soon as I smoothed it onto my face. I felt a slight tingle for a few seconds, but the sensation disappeared soon after, and it didn't crack or make my skin feel uncomfortably taut like other clay-infused masks.