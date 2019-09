All it takes is one whiff of summer air and bam! — everyone's back to sporting the hot-weather silhouette of two years ago (ahem, looking at you, off-the-shoulder dress ). As tempting as it is to fall back on old faves, allow us to persuade you to try some of the current trends on our radar before you go resuscitating those better left, well, forgotten. But don't worry, we'll go easy on you — introducing only the most approachable fashions that'll suit just about everyone.