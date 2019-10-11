These 18 Wine Glasses Will Convince You To Go Stemless

Unlike plants, wine glasses don't rely on their stems to survive. While this is a flower's main source of support, the same cannot be said about your glassware. So there really is no harm in removing this trivial appendage and going totally stem-free to enjoy your vino. The wine snobs among us may consider this bold move to be an enological faux-pas, but we've found a range of styles sans-stem that would capture the attention of even the finest sommelier.
Whether you've organized a dinner party or you've got a hot date with your favorite streaming service, a bottle (or two) of wine is the not-so-secret ingredient to the perfect evening. While we'll sip the good stuff out of pretty much anything, the curvaceous appeal of the internet's vast offerings has us wanting to mix things up in the drinking vessel department. From ombre to iridescent to shatterproof to customizable, there's a surprising range of casual and elegant stemless wine glasses on offer. There's even an animal-inspired option if you want to get a little wild.
Ahead, discover 17 of the best stemless wine glasses to enhance your collection of kitchen essentials.
