From juice glasses to Mason jars, chances are, you’re likely to love a good cocktail no matter what it’s served in. But the truth is, having the proper glass for your drink of choice does make a difference. Each is designed according to the beverages it’s intended for, shaped to trigger the senses with every sip.
Today, smack in the middle of the most celebratory season, we’re sharing five types of glasses for those looking to properly stock a home bar. We’re also taking the guesswork out of grown-up glassware — along with suggestions for drinks to serve in each. Whether it’s a coupe glass for your daiquiri, a highball for your gin fizz, or a rocks glass for some DEWAR'S on ice, get ready for an elegant and easy upgrade to your merrymaking. It’s the time of year to raise your glass — in more ways than one.
